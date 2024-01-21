Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

