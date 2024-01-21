Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.36

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 12363404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,404,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,012.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 290,293 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

