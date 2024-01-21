Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.64

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 4010538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

