Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.18. Approximately 2,098,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,907,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $616,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.