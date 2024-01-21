Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DFS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

