Doug Black Sells 10,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SITE opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

