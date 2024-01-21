DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,294,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.