Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 24,043 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $758,556.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208,914.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

