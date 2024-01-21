Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $24.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $594.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $595.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.