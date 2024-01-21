Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DY opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.