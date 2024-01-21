Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $371,025.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $57.90 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

