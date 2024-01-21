e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $175.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

