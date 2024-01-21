Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

