Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $464.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

