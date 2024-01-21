EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $218.88 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

