Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

