Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $23.04

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $24.11. Endeavor Group shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,391,221 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,166.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,264. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

