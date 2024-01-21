Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Energizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Energizer by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

