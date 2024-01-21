Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

