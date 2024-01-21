Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.34.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

