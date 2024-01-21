Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,550,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

ENV opened at $50.73 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

