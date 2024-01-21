EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $300.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

