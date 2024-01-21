Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $2,626,164.80 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $802.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $826.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $801.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.89.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

