Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.92

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 97462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

