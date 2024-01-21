Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after purchasing an additional 442,363 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

