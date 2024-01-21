Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Evotec Price Performance

EVO stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Evotec has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Get Evotec alerts:

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.