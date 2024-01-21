Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 179,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

