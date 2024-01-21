Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

