Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.82 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

