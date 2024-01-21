Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.44

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.44 and last traded at $200.39, with a volume of 296417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 432.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.