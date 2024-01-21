Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

