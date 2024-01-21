Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,176,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,032.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68.

Fastly Trading Up 5.4 %

FSLY stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

