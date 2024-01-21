FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.