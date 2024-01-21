FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

