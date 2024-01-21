FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after purchasing an additional 932,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEF opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.