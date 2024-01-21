FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,258 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 33.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 95,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.77 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

