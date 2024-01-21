Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

