Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.0 %

BABA stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

