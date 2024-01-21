Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,165 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after acquiring an additional 257,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

