Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after acquiring an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $285.58 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.76.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.