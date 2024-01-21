Fifth Third Bancorp Has $587,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

