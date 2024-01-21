Fifth Third Bancorp Has $591,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 304,175 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

