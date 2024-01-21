Fifth Third Bancorp Has $787,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

