Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $249.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

