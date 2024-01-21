Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $809,000 Investment in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFST. Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

