Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 617 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

