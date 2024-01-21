Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,422 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.