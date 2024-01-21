First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 249,981 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.94.

First Advantage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

