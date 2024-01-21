First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 282,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 249,981 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.94.
First Advantage Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.