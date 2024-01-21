First Pacific Financial Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.22 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

