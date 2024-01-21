First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.83

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.03, with a volume of 138386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.08.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

